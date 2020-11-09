New Medal Of Honor Trailer Details ‘Gallery’ Of True WWII Stories

A new trailer for Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond details the efforts of designers to focus on authenticity while building the VR game.

The 6-minute trailer focuses on the game’s “Gallery” feature which includes a “collection of short documentary films featuring WWII veterans that players will be able to view within the game.” The highly anticipated Facebook-funded PC VR game revives a beloved gaming franchise in VR from developer Respawn Entertainment. It hits the Oculus Store and Steam on December 11.

Respawn was acquired by gaming giant Electronic Arts in 2017 and the PC VR game’s launch may represent a kind of end to Facebook’s first chapter trying to make virtual reality a mainstream technology. Medal of Honor on an Oculus Quest or Quest 2 officially requires an Oculus Link wired connection to a gaming PC in order to play, though it is likely you’ll be able to get it running wirelessly with a solution like Virtual Desktop as well, with some performance caveats.

We’re of course eager to dive into the full game and see how it lives up to the hype. The game launching on Steam is an unexpected move for a Facebook-funded project and we’ll be curious to see if it becomes part of a trend. Facebook is ending the Rift PC-required product line early next year and we’re curious to see what becomes of the forthcoming Lone Echo 2 and other previously-released Oculus exclusives. Facebook acquired Lone Echo’s studio Ready At Dawn so there’s some complications there, but is it possible that other previously-released Oculus exclusives could make the jump to Steam as well?