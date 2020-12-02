Watch: Medal Of Honor Multiplayer Trailer Includes Bomb-Hiding Mode And More

Respawn has finally revealed Medal of Honor: Above And Beyond’s multiplayer modes and, as promised, there are some interesting ideas here.

Facebook’s Oculus today tweeted a new trailer for the game, seen below. It gives us our first look at the online portion of the PC VR shooter, which arrives on December 11th. Based on the trailer, we now know there are five modes, including your standard deathmatch and team deathmatch game types. But that’s not all.

Medal of Honor Multiplayer Trailer Revealed

In addition to Above and Beyond’s single-player campaign, you can master the distinctive handling of a host of WWII weapons and test yourself against opponents in five multiplayer modes on sites across Europe. Charge into history when Above and Beyond launches Dec 11. pic.twitter.com/RO3z21h5Cm — Medal of Honor (@medalofhonor) December 2, 2020

Headlining the trailer is a mode called Mad Bomber. Here a player will be given a bomb they have to plant and then defend whilst others try to defuse it. Based on the trailer, it looks like you can plant the bomb pretty much wherever you see fit. It seems like the mode could make great use of VR.

The last two modes include Domination, in which you fight for control of points on a map and Blast Radius, which is described as an explosive take on King of the Hill.

Overall it looks quite promising, especially when you consider that this is in addition to Above And Beyond’s single-player offering, which includes a full, story-driven campaign. This will be the first Medal of Honor game in eight years and a full circle moment for Respawn, members of which helped create the series back on the original PlayStation.

Needless to say, we’re pretty excited about it. We’re just over a week from launch, so check back soon for plenty more coverage on the game, which is launching on both the Oculus Rift store and SteamVR.