Facebook and developer Respawn today confirmed that the previously PC-exclusive VR shooter, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, is coming to Oculus Quest 2 this year.

The news was announced over on the Oculus blog with a new trailer you can see below. This version of the game will feature both the full single-player campaign and the multiplayer modes that debuted in last year’s release. The blog notes that this content has been “carefully reworked to fit (and run) on any Quest 2.” Facebook had previously said it would try to port the game to Quest, but wouldn’t make any promises it would actually happen.

Medal of Honor Oculus Quest 2 Confirmed

And, yes, the standalone version is another full Quest 2 exclusive that will not launch on the original Quest. Facebook confirmed as much to UploadVR. There is precedent for this – the upcoming Resident Evil 4 VR will be a full Quest 2 exclusive when it launches on October 21.

Other details, including a release date, will be revealed “in the very near future.” Facebook is holding its annual Connect developer conference at the end of October, so it’s possible we hear more there.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond was first teased years ago before Respawn brought the full experience to both Oculus Rift and SteamVR in 2021. The game was the first entry in the series in years and took the franchise back to its original WW2 setting. We liked it when we reviewed it last year, though noted some pacing problems. “Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond can be both frustrating and captivating at the exact same time,” we said, giving the game a ‘Good’ rating, “but underneath it all is a fun and engaging VR shooter that nails several facets of being a successful AAA game.”

