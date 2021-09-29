Medal Of Honor Will Barely Fit On 64GB Oculus Quest 2

Medal Of Honor: Above And Beyond is coming to Oculus Quest 2 and if you bought the $299 headset before August 2021 it could take up almost all the internal storage.

After a period with temporarily paused sales, Facebook now sells a 128GB Oculus Quest 2 as the entry level model for $299. From October 2020 to July 2021, though, if you bought the entry-level $299 model Oculus Quest 2 the device came with just 64 GB of internal storage. We reached out to confirm with Facebook, but we believe there’s around 52.7 GB of usable storage on the original Quest 2 (64 GB – 11.3 for the system) and, according to a comment on Reddit from an executive producer Medal Of Honor: Above And Beyond should be “40-45GB. Exact final size is TBD, but that’s the range.” UploadVR confirmed this range with Facebook directly, and also confirmed that Medal of Honor will fit on a 64 GB Quest 2.

Marquee games on the Quest 2 standalone VR console are taking up more and more storage, but Medal Of Honor sets a new high watermark. Myst VR requires almost 10GB of storage on Quest 2 and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners hit 12GB after an update last year. Facebook confirmed to UploadVR that Resident Evil 4 VR, set to release exclusively on Oculus Quest 2 on October 21, will only take up around “10-12GB, maybe a little less.”

Facebook now sells 128GB and 256GB models of Oculus Quest 2 for $299 and $399 respectively. Facebook Connect will be hosted on October 28, 2021 with Facebook likely to announce future software updates and content releases coming to the standalone platform in the coming months.