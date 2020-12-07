Community Download: Do You Plan On Playing Medal Of Honor VR?

Community Download is a weekly discussion-focused articles series published (usually) every Monday in which we pose a single, core question to you all, our readers, in the spirit of fostering discussion and debate. For today’s Community Download, we want to know if you plan on playing Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond when it releases later this week?

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is just around the corner. The latest shooter from Respawn Entertainment drops exclusively for PC VR later this week on December 11th on the Oculus PC Store and SteamVR for Rift, Vive, and Index and it aims to deliver a full single-player campaign that lasts over 10 hours, a wave-based survival mode, and online multiplayer.

You can read our first impressions of the online multiplayer here as well as our round up on everything you need to know about the game’s modes, maps, guns, and more. The recommended specs are high, as is the amount of hard drive space required, so this is certainly one of the beefiest VR games to date that puts it up there in the same tier as Half-Life: Alyx and Asgard’s Wrath for sheer digital footprint required.

So, that brings us to the ultimate question: Do you plan on playing Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond when it releases? If so, which PC VR headset will you use? Are you holding out hope for a Quest port of some kind?

Let us know your plans later this week once Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond releases down in the comments below!