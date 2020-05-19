Old Medal Of Honor VR Footage Features In Respawn 10th Anniversary Video

It’s not much to go on, but there’s a little look at Medal of Honor: Above And Beyond in this 10th-anniversary video from developer Respawn Entertainment.

The video, posted late last week, features all the games the studio has worked on over the past decade. Respawn got its start with Titanfall, founded by former members of Call of Duty developer, Infinity Ward. The studio was acquired by EA a few years back, though it’s hard to believe it’s already been 10 years since the team came together.

These days it’s best known for Apex Legends, a battle royale spin-off of Titanfall, and last year’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The only unreleased game to feature in the montage is Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, though it’s all footage we saw at the game’s reveal last Oculus Connect. It’s the first new entry in the series since 2012, and brings it back to its WW2 roots whilst also branching out as an Oculus Rift exclusive. Check out more gameplay from last year below.

The game is promising over 50 single-player missions that span the globe, plus a multiplayer mode we haven’t seen yet.

Originally Oculus had said that Above and Beyond would be arriving in 2019, but it was pushed back to 2020 when it was formally announced. We don’t know exactly when it’s coming this year, though. There’s no Oculus Quest version confirmed yet, but Respawn says it’s fond of the standalone headset.

Are you still looking forward to Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond? Let us know in the comments below!