Medal Of Honor VR Coming This Holiday, New Trailer This Week

The new Medal of Honor VR game, Medal of Honor: Above And Beyond, is coming this holiday, and we’ll see a new trailer this week.

Gaming host Geoff Keighley confirmed as much in a tweet with new artwork today. The tweet below confirms a Holiday 2020 release window for the game, also confirming that a new story trailer will be shown at the Gamescom Opening Night Live event on August 27th.

Tune in to #gamescom2020 #OpeningNightLive on Thursday for world premiere story trailer for Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond. Coming to @OculusGaming this Holiday. I’ve seen the trailer, game looks really good – more @Respawn magic from @VinceZampella @phirschmann and team. pic.twitter.com/nQ4Rw9kg5a — Geoff Keighley 🔜 Opening Night Live (@geoffkeighley) August 25, 2020

This will be the first genuinely new content we’ve seen from the game since late 2019. Medal of Honor VR is being developed by Titanfall studio, Respawn Entertainment, and marks the first entry in the series in years. The game is set during World War II and will take players all over the globe in a full campaign. Multiplayer content is expected too, but we’re yet to see a reveal of this feature.

This is entirely speculation on our part, but it’s interesting that Keighely’s tweet only mentions the game is coming to ‘Oculus Gaming’. An Oculus Blog post doesn’t specify platforms, either. We know the game is coming to the Oculus Rift, but we’ve long wondered if an Oculus Quest version might be in the works too.

The game does mark one of two large-scale games Facebook has left for Rift, though, the other being Lone Echo II. It’s very likely that both of these games are too ambitious in scope to bring to Quest.

Will you be picking up Medal of Honor: Above And Beyond this holiday season? Let us know in the comments below!