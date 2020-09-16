Medal of Honor VR Is Coming To SteamVR Too, Release Date Confirmed

Former Oculus Rift exclusive, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, will be launching on SteamVR too, publisher Facebook has confirmed. Not only that, but we know the release date too.

Medal of Honor VR will launch on both the Oculus Rift platform and SteamVR on December 11th. The news was announced during the Facebook Connect livestream. Appearing on SteamVR will mean that owners of headsets like the HTC Vive, Valve Index and the upcoming HP Reverb G2 will get to play the game too. Above and Beyond was first announced last year and is highly anticipated for its single-player campaign and as-yet-unrevealed multiplayer modes too.

This is a surprising move for Facebook, but it makes sense given the timing. The company also announced the Quest 2 standalone headset today, which supports PC via Oculus Link. The company is also killing Rift, which is a PC-only headset line. But with some Rift exclusives like Medal of Honor still in development, you can see why the company is opening the game up to more platforms.

Still, the move is a big one. Facebook has published numerous Rift-exclusive titles under its Oculus Studios label over the past four years. In fact, we asked the company if it would give other headsets access to the Oculus Store when we first heard that the Rift line was going away, but it declined to comment. It remains to be seen if the upcoming Lone Echo 2 and previously-released Oculus exclusives will come to SteamVR too.

