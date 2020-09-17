Medal of Honor VR Steam Won’t Require Facebook Account, Other Rift-Exclusives Titles May Come

Good news for the Medal of Honor VR Steam version.

Yesterday’s Facebook Connect conference brought with it the surprising news that the Oculus Studios-published Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond will be launching on both the Rift Store and SteamVR this December 11th. In case you were wondering, no, the SteamVR version won’t require a Facebook account.

Medal of Honor VR Steam Is Facebook-Free

Mike Doran, an Executive Producer at Facebook, confirmed as much on Reddit following the news. “Since I know you’re going to ask – no, the Steam version of MOH will not require a Facebook login,” Doran wrote. “This also means that Steam users and Rift users can not send each other direct invites, but they can find each other in public matchmaking.”

Last month Facebook announced that, from October, all first-time sign-ins to Oculus hardware would require a Facebook account. If you already have an Oculus account, you can keep using it as normal for two more years before losing access to some features. The move was met with a lot of criticism online.

If you were among those upset by the news then you’ll probably want to be getting the SteamVR version of the game. As noted, you won’t be able to find Oculus friends with ease, but that might be a small trade-off.

On that note, Doran also added that the existence of Medal of Honor VR Steam doesn’t mean that all Oculus Studios games will be coming to the platform. “I would love to be able to bring more of our best Studios titles over to Steam,” he said. “That continues to be a title by title decision that we are still evaluating.”

There’s still hope, then, that games like Asgard’s Wrath and the upcoming Lone Echo 2 could find their way to SteamVR too. What Oculus Studios games would you want to see on the platform? Let us know in the comments below!