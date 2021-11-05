Meta Quest 2 Is Already Replacing Oculus Quest 2 Branding

A week on from its Connect conference, Meta is moving ahead with rebranding the Oculus Quest 2 as the Meta Quest 2.

In last week’s keynote, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that Meta is the new corporate company name for Facebook. Almost all individual services under the company’s umbrella, including Whatapp, Instagram and the actual Facebook social platform itself will keep their names. But, just after the keynote, Meta’s Andrew Bosworth revealed that the Oculus brand covering VR products and services would start to be switched out with Meta branding. Bosworth explained that “you’ll start to see the shift from Oculus Quest from Facebook to Meta Quest and Oculus App to Meta Quest App over time.”

Turns out “over time” was just over a week – the Meta Quest 2 branding is already featured prominently in a new blog post on the official Oculus webpage. Confused yet?

The post outlines a new installation at Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort showcasing Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge on the “Meta Quest 2.” Promotional art for the installation seen above also carries the Meta Quest 2 logo despite the fact that the Oculus icon is front and center of the art. Unfortunately, we can’t make out if the logo on the Quest headset itself is for Oculus or Meta. But if you try and buy a Quest 2 at the top of the same page, it’s still branded as the Oculus Quest 2 for now.

The intro to the post reads: “Meta Quest and ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm’s award-winning immersive entertainment studio, are offering a special Quest 2 preview” of the game. It later adds that “This type of event is a first-ever for Meta Quest at the Disneyland Resort”.

It seems like this change is happening pretty rapidly heading into the holiday season, then. What do you make of the Meta Quest 2 branding? Let us know in the comments below!