Meta Bundles GOLF+ And Space Pirate Trainer DX With Quest 2

Meta will start bundling GOLF+ and Space Pirate Trainer DX with every new Meta Quest 2 headset.

Called the Meta Quest 2 VR Discovery bundle, both will be available for free to any new Quest 2 headsets purchased from February 5 until June 3, 2023.

“Whether you opt for the 128GB or 256GB version, your purchase of a new Meta Quest 2 headset from February 5 through June 3 will include both GOLF+ and Space Pirate Trainer DX as an added bonus,” Meta confirms. To redeem these, simply activate the headset and you’ll receive both as a free entitlement.

The bundle follows Meta’s early bundling of Beat Saber which came with all Meta Quest 2 headsets between August 1 and December 31 last year. That was offered to offset the Quest 2 price increase, which raised headsets prices to $399.99 for the 128GB model and $499.99 for the 256GB model. Unlike the Black Friday 2022 bundle, which discounted those models by $50 and $70 respectively and included Resident Evil 4, headset prices remain unchanged.

“Offer valid on purchases of new Meta Quest 2 devices, purchased between February 5, 2023 and June 3, 2023,” Meta’s terms advise. “Device must be activated by June 17, 2023 and offer must be redeemed within 14 days upon device activation. Additional content sold separately.”