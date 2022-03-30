Meta’s Quest Gaming Showcase Returns On April 20

The second annual Meta Quest Gaming Showcase will take place on April 20, featuring updates and new game announcements for the Quest platform.

The showcase will begin at 10am PT, hosted Ruth Bram, Executive Producer at Oculus Studios. Meta says the showcase will feature “announcements, gameplay first-looks, updates on games coming in the next year, and a whole lot of surprises.”

Quest Gaming Showcase Returns

Beyond that, there are no specific clues for what to expect, but there are certainly a few things we’re hoping to get updates on. At last year’s Connect, Meta announced that PS2-era classic Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is coming to Quest 2, but we’re yet to hear anything else since. Likewise, we also know that Vertigo Games (developers of After The Fall) is bringing four new games to the Quest in partnership with Oculus Studios, any of which could be revealed at the showcase.

We’re also still waiting to hear more from Stress Level Zero on their Boneworks spin-off for Quest, which has been in development for a while now. Likewise, it’s been pretty dry for Splinter Cell and Assassin’s Creed VR news since those games were announced in late 2020. While not exclusive to Quest, there’s also a chance we could hear about the upcoming Among Us VR port, which was announced for Quest, PC VR and PSVR at The Game Awards last year.

Here’s hoping for news on all of the above and more. Last year’s show gave us an in-depth look at Resident Evil 4 VR and saw the announcement of Carve Snowboarding, though also largely focused on updates for games that are already available. You can tune in to the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase at 10am PT on April 20 on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Oculus TV. Of course, it won’t be the only VR gaming showcase this year – we’ll be back with the Upload VR Showcase in June. More details soon!