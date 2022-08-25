Meta Quest Pro Releases In October, Zuckerberg Seemingly Confirms

Meta’s next headset will release in October, Mark Zuckerberg revealed on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Rogan spoke of trying the new headset before the interview, describing a demo with an alien in front of him. “When I moved my mouth, she moved her mouth. When I moved my eyes left and right, it’s tracking my eyes. When I make an angry face, it makes an angry face. It’s incredible.”

Based on Rogan’s description of eye & face tracking and the internal Meta memo leaked in late June, it’s almost certain they’re talking about Project Cambria. Announced at Connect 2021 as launching this year, Cambria is the public codename for a “high end” headset that will be sold alongside Quest 2 with a price tag “significantly” higher than $800, aimed at remote workers and mixed reality early adopters – though it will also run existing Quest content.

In July, a dataminer discovered the product name ‘Quest Pro’ in the Oculus iOS app — a name Zuckerberg also used in a CNET interview last year.

Quest Pro looks to have a better balanced design than Quest 2, with a slimmer visor. Meta has confirmed it uses pancake lenses, which support smaller displays with a narrower gap between the panels and lenses. The company has also announced it has much higher resolution cameras with color passthrough and a depth sensor for mixed reality, as well as built-in eye & face tracking to drive avatars in social experiences like Workrooms.

In April a prominent supply chain analyst claimed the headset will have dual 2160×2160 Mini-LED LCD panels, up from the less than 1832×1920 pixels per eye of Quest 2’s regular LCDs. Import logs for apparent development kits suggest it will have 12 GB RAM, up from Quest 2’s 6 GB.

Zuckerberg told Rogan Meta will share more details at Connect 2022, but the date for this event has yet to be announced.