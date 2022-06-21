Quest Summer Sale Offers Up To 40% Off Select Titles

The Meta Quest Summer Sale has begun, offering discounted bundles of games and sale prices for popular individual titles as well.

As usual, there are a couple of bundled packs that give you a discount off multiple games (and will usually adjust the discount to exclude any games you might already own too).

The Sports Starter Park offers a 33% discount three games — Golf+, The Thrill of the Fight and Eleven Table Tennis, bringing the total price down to $36 from $54. Then there’s the Battle It Out pack, offer 28% off Superhot, Gorn and The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners, them down to $56 from $78.

The Multiplayer Favorites pack gives you 9% off A Township Tale, Demeo and Walkabout Mini Golf, down to $35 from $38.50. As is tradition now, there’s also a Vader Immortal pack that gives you all three episodes for $21 — down 29% from $30.

There are also discounts on individual games, ranging from 20% off up to 40%. Here are some of the highlights:

– Unplugged for $14.99, down 40% from $24.99

– Myst for $17.99, down 40% from $29.99

– Ragnarock for $14.99, down 40% from $24.99

– Virtuoso for $14.99, down 25% from $19.99

– Ultrawings 2 for $17.99, down 28% from $24.99

– Jurassic World Aftermath Part One for $17.99, down 28% from $24.99

– Jurassic World Aftermath Part Two for $10.99, down 26% from $14.99

– Stride for $10.99, down 26% from $14.99

– A Township Tale for $6.99, down 30% from $9.99

– After the Fall for $27.99, down 30% from $39.99

– Demeo for $20.99, down 30% from $29.99

– Walkabout Mini Golf for $10.49, down 30% from 14.99

– Eleven Table Tennis for $13.99, down 30% from $19.99

You can view the full list of discounts here, with the sale running for a week, until June 26. There’s also a new daily deal every day, available for just 24 hours, which you’ll have to check back for each day.

It’s not the only VR sale coming up this week either, the Steam Summer Sale begins in just two days. We hope to see some decent deals there as well — stay tuned.