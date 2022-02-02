Meta Teases ‘Questy’s’ Reveal For Quest 2

Well, there are cryptic teases and then there’s this. Meta is hinting at something called ‘Questy’s’, set to be announced next week.

The company just posted a teaser video (seen below) that seems to show a pizza restaurant named Questy’s, set to a music track. The video’s description reads: “Pizza, games, and the galaxy’s most popular band. Questy’s is coming Feb 13.”

It’s tough to decipher exactly what all this could mean but it’s worth remembering that ‘Questy’ was the sidekick to Dr. 6DOF in Quest Day, Meta’s bizarre marketing/giveaway event that was hosted in December last year. Questy was a walking Quest 2 with a smiley face that you could also win plush versions of.

It seems likely this event is another marketing experiment rather than some huge new app or feature launch, then. Perhaps Meta could this time be planning some sort of in-VR concert with whoever the “galaxy’s most popular band” is? Their lyrics mention “we’ll always be together” which certainly fits into the messaging for Meta’s push for social VR, too.

There’s also the mention of games and what looks like a potential arcade in the video below, so perhaps there might be some interactive elements to this reveal.

Whatever Questy’s is, we’ll have to wait until next week to find out. In the meantime, give us some of your best guesses in the comments below.