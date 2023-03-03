Will Meta Continue To Sell Quest 2 Alongside Quest 3?

Meta’s CTO had some interesting words to say about the market lifespan of Quest 2.

While discussing Quest Pro’s price cut in an Instagram AMA (Ask Me Anything) session today, Andrew Bosworth said:

“I think the Quest Pro’s going to be in-market a good long time. That’s actually how we designed it; we wanted it to be in market a good long time. By the way, the Quest 2 will continue to be in-market a good while longer as well. More on that later.”

Earlier this week The Verge reported that Meta’s VP of VR Mark Rabkin told staff in an internal presentation that Quest 3 – launching later this year – will cost “a bit more” than Quest 2 currently does. CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously said Quest 3 will be “in the price range of $300, $400, or $500, that zone”, suggesting $500 as the likely starting price.

That leaves room for a lower cost of entry headset sitting below Quest 3. Rabkin reportedly spoke of a new cheap headset coming in 2024 “at the most attractive price point in the VR consumer market.”

Might Bosworth’s comment point to the possibility that Quest 2 will continue to be sold, presumably with a price cut, until the 2024 headset is ready?