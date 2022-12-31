Horizon Worlds Celebrates New Year’s Eve With Shaq

Horizon Worlds is hosting a New Year’s Eve event with former basketball player Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal.

Dubbed the “Shaq’tacular Spectacular,” Horizon Worlds‘ latest hour-long show sees Shaq center stage where he’s joined by Cardi B, Ludacris, and more. Meta says it’ll feature Shaq “surrounded by a roller rink, basketball court, and mainstage that’s filled with a marching band, cheerleaders, pro roller skaters, basketball players, and more.” The show should loop if you miss the start.

It’s the latest in a series of musical events available through Horizon Worlds. Previously, Meta has hosted experiences from noted artists like Billie Eilish, Foo Fighters, Post Malone, and Kim Petras. You can read the full Shaq’tacular Spectacular outline below:

Bring your friends and ring in the new year at The Shaq’tacular Spectacular! This epic NYE celebration, hosted by Shaquille O’Neal (a.k.a DJ DIESEL), will feature a DJ set by the host himself, as well as epic performances by Cardi B, Ludacris, Lil Yachty, Killer Mike, and WHIPPED CREAM! The show will also feature special guest appearances by Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek.

The Shaq’tacular Spectacular goes live on December 31 at 3.30 pm PT, available to watch until 11:59 pm PT on January 1.