Microsoft Hires Former Valve Graphics Programmer

A notable former member of the Valve VR team joined Microsoft as a “Partner Architect in Mixed Reality.”

Alex Vlachos worked at Valve for around 13 years before he left in Sept. 2019 and he announced his move to Microsoft today.

Very excited to share that I joined Microsoft today as a Partner Architect in Mixed Reality (HoloLens, VR, etc.)! Been looking forward to this for a while! More details later. — Alex Vlachos (@AlexVlachos) January 22, 2020

Vlachos worked on the breadth of Valve VR projects over the years including its Chaperone system for keeping you safe in room-scale VR, Valve’s first public VR demo Aperture Science Robot Repair as well as its 2016 collection of experiments collectively called The Lab. He also worked on the SteamVR compositor “and other runtime systems,” according to his LinkedIn profile. He was a visible member of Valve’s VR team, offering a couple talks at the Game Developers Conference including one in 2016 breaking down Valve’s VR rendering techniques.