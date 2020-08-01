Microsoft Flight Sim VR Support Confirmed!

Related Posts
- WWII Flight Sim IL-2 Sturmovik Gets VR Support
There are few VR experiences more immersive than jumping into the cockpit of a plane,…
- Microsoft Flight Simulator Won't Support VR At Launch, 'Maybe' Later On
Microsoft's upcoming next generation flight simulator will not support VR at launch, according to a…
- Microsoft Flight Simulator VR Support Confirmed For Fall, But Only Windows MR At First (Update)
Update: Originally this story reported that VR support was only coming for the HP Reverb…
Jamie Feltham
Jamie has been covering the VR industry since 2014 having come from a gaming and technology background. While he loves games, he's most interested in experiential VR that explores narrative, human connection and other such themes. He's also the host of Upload's VR Showcases, which you should definitely watch.Twitter
Share This