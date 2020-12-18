Microsoft Flight Simulator Will Add Real-Time Snow And Ice Alongside VR Update

Next week’s VR update for Microsoft Flight Simulator will also bring some festive treats.

In an Xbox blog post today, developer Asobo revealed that the December 22nd update will also introduce real-time snow and true-to-life ice coverage across the planet. This is in addition to new liveries for planes. We haven’t seen the snow in action yet, but we’ll be excited to see what effect it has on Flight Sim’s already-stunning rendition of the real world.

In the same blog, Asobo revealed Microsoft Flight Simulator now has more than two million pilots that have piloted over 50 million flights in the game so far. New York City is the game’s most popular destination and players have covered 72% of the Earth in their travels so far. Check out the infographic released today just below.

Flight Sim’s VR support will allow headset owners to access the entire game. It was announced earlier this year as a timed exclusive for the Windows Mixed Reality platform but will now be releasing on all platforms at the same time. The VR update will arrive as one of several big drops planned for the game as Asobo continues to refine the game’s virtual world, including upcoming updates to the UK and other areas. An Xbox launch will also be arriving next year, but is not expected to include any VR support seeing as the consoles themselves don’t have any VR features to date.

Are you going to be checking out Flight Sim’s VR update next week? Let us know in the comments below!