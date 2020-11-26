Microsoft Flight Simulator VR Support Lands Next Month

In a new Q&A video, developers from the Microsoft Flight Simulator studio Asobo confirmed that VR support is coming to the game in December. The official Twitter account also confirmed the news after the Q&A ended.

You can watch the full Q&A here. According to the development roadmap featured in the video, we can expect more info on December 17th, in a VR episode of the Flight Simulator Feature Discovery series.

The last we heard about VR support was in early October, when a private beta was announced for Windows MR headset owners.

That beta was meant to run later from October into this month, but we haven’t seen or heard anything from any of the beta players yet, nor have we had a chance to go hands-on with VR support ourselves. This isn’t surprising, as beta players had to sign an NDA, but it means we still don’t have much info on what the VR support is like and how well it plays.

We do know the minimum requirements for the VR in Flight Simulator, which are as follows:

OS: Windows 10 (November 2019 Update – 1909)

DirectX: DirectX 11

CPU: Intel i5-4460 or Ryzen 3 1200

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1080 or equivalent

VRAM: 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB

HDD: 150 GB

Bandwidth: 5 Mbps

Keep in mind, these requirements were for the beta and given how low they seem (especially the GTX 1080), they might still change for the full release. Nonetheless, it gives you a good idea of the ballpark specs you’ll need if you want a smooth flight in VR next month.

The beta was initially announced only for Windows MR headsets owners, including the new HP Reverb G2, and that support for other headsets would come in second phase. We’re unsure if that phase has already taken place or not, but we’ve got our fingers crossed that all PC VR headsets will be ready for takeoff.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available now for PC, with VR support coming December 2020.