Microsoft Flight Simulator VR Support Confirmed For Fall, But Only On Reverb G2

Great news; Microsoft Flight Simulator VR support has been confirmed, but only for one headset right now.

Polygon confirms that the ultra-realistic flight sim will add support for the upcoming HP Reverb G2 headset when it launches later this fall. The game itself is launching on August 18th but won’t have any VR support at that point.

Microsoft Flight Simulator VR Support Confirmed

Reverb G2 is being produced in partnership with Microsoft itself under the company’s Windows Mixed Reality platform, so starting here does make sense. That said, the game is coming to Steam so it could be that VR support releases only optimized for G2, but still available on other headsets. Either way, developer Asobo Studio says it will work on support for additional headsets after the Reverb integration launches.

Microsoft Flight Simulator VR support has been long requested by the community following the game’s reveal. In fact, Asobo said support was “very high” on its priorities list in late 2019. The game uses ultra-high resolution aerial imagery from Bing Maps and machine learning technology to generate incredibly realistic-looking images of the world that look ideal to visit in VR.

The standard edition of the game includes 20 planes and 30 airports to visit at launch but there are expanded editions with increasing numbers of both. You can check out the options here.

The HP Reverb G2, meanwhile, has the attention of VR enthusiasts with its 4K display and improved ergonomics, designed with the help of Valve and integrating features seen in the Index headset. It’s got four-camera inside-out tracking and redesigned Windows VR controllers too. Suffice to say we’re looking forward to it, though we certainly hope official VR support flies onto other headsets in the near future, too. The headset doesn’t have an official date but costs $599.

