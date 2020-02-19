Microsoft To Host US And International Mixed Reality Dev Days

Microsoft announced that it will be hosting two Mixed Reality Dev Days in Redmond, Washington May 16 and 17, in addition to some international dev days held in Japan and Germany at some point during the year.

The Mixed Reality Dev Days will be held at the Microsoft Conference Center in Redmond for the second year running. The 2019 Mixed Reality Dev Days ran a bit earlier in May at the same location last year.

One notable similarity to last year is that this year’s Mixed Reality Dev Day sessions run just a few days before Microsoft’s annual Build developer conference, which is focused on developers of any kind, not just those involved in VR and AR.

However, for those not in the US, Microsoft will also host international Mixed Reality Dev Day tours in Germany and Japan this year – however, dates have not been announced yet, as locations and venues are still being finalized.

Mixed Reality is the term used by Microsoft to cover everything from the HoloLens 2 AR headset to their PC VR headsets that are produced in conjunction with third-party partners like HP or Samsung. At the Dev Days events, there will likely be an opportunity for developers to get hands-on with hardware like the HoloLens, while also providing Microsoft with feedback on their experience developing for Mixed Reality platforms.

First introduced at the Mobile World Congress last year, Microsoft’s biggest Mixed Reality product, the HoloLens 2, is an enterprise-focused AR headset that started shipping late last year. You can read our impressions of the headset from MWC last year.