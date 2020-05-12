Microsoft Mixed Reality Dev Days Names Keynote For AltSpace VR Event

Microsoft announced more details and plans for their Mixed Reality Dev Days, which will now take place fully online in AltSpaceVR. The event will take place on May 21-22, however due to COVID-19, the event will be conducted from within VR instead of in person in Seattle, as was originally planned.

The Mixed Reality Dev Days were originally announced in February, with a plan to host two days in the US in Seattle and two later dates for international developers hosted in Germany and Japan later in the year. However, the ongoing pandemic makes it seem unlikely that the planned international events will go forward at all this year. That being said, the new virtual event in AltSpace will mean that more users are able to join virtually than what would be possible with a physical event. Therefore, Microsoft made registration open to anyone and available now for free.

Microsoft also announced that the virtual keynote presentation that kicks off the two-day event will be hosted by Alex Kipman, a Technical Fellow working on Mixed Reality and AI. Kipman is also known for his work on the enterprise AR headset HoloLens. We tried out the HoloLens 2 at MWC in February 2019, before it began shipping later that year in November.

Microsoft is requesting that anyone who is interested register online beforehand to ensure they receive more information before the event, including the forthcoming full schedule and lineup.