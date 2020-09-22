Minecraft Is Now Available For PSVR As A Free Update

Minecraft on PS4 received a free update today that adds PlayStation VR support to the game.

PSVR owners rejoice — you can finally experience Minecraft in VR in all its blocky goodness. Support for PSVR was confirmed earlier this month but we didn’t have a final date for release. The update dropped today for owners of the base Minecraft game on PS4.

If you already own Minecraft on the system, just make sure the game is updated and it should now have PSVR support. If you don’t already own Minecraft on PS4 but you’re interested in playing on PSVR, all you need to buy is the standard version of the game — it’s not a separate purchase or store listing for the PSVR version.

Despite being one of the most successful games of all time, Minecraft has had an interesting relationship with VR. The game launched on Gear VR and Oculus Rift a few years back, but since then there’s been little talk of expanding that support to other VR systems. PSVR and Oculus Quest are the two of the biggest headsets on the market at the moment, and up until this week neither had a version of Minecraft VR.

With PSVR support now implemented, many fans probably have renewed hope for an Oculus Quest port. However a few days after PSVR support was confirmed, a Minecraft developer commented that there was “no news” on Quest support and that it would require a rework of the way the game handles VR locomotion to support full roomscale on Quest. It was an odd response given the Rift version supports roomscale movement and John Carmack revealed he already got Minecraft running on Quest in the past. As much as we’d love it, we won’t be holding out for any blocky adventures on Quest anytime soon.

Minecraft now supports PSVR on PlayStation 4 and is available now as a free update for owners of the game.