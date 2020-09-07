Minecraft PSVR Support Confirmed, Coming This Month

Surprise! Minecraft PSVR support was just confirmed, and it’s coming very soon.

Developer Mojang confirmed as much on the PlayStation Blog today. It will arrive as a free update for all owners of the base game and include all of the Minecraft content you already know and love, just now in VR. The PSVR version of the game supports the DualShock 4 controller – there’s no mention of PlayStation Move support.

Minecraft PSVR Support Confirmed

A final date for the support isn’t confirmed, but it’s been developed in conjunction with SkyBox Labs. It’s a bit of a surprising move given that Minecraft is owned and published by Xbox-maker, Microsoft.

Minecraft first got official VR support on the Gear VR and Oculus Rift a few years back, with full motion control support for the latter. Many fans have also been hoping that the game will eventually come to Oculus Quest too, but the relative silence around the VR version – and the recent news that support for the Gear VR edition was winding down – had us concerned it might never happen. But Minecraft PSVR support has certainly rekindled those hopes. The recent addition of OpenXR support also fuels that speculation.

The news comes as Sony kicks off a week of spotlighting PSVR. The company says to expect new announcements and updates on existing titles every day through to Friday at 7am PT. Plus a PlayStation Store sale focusing on the headset’s best games will go live this Wednesday, September 9. We don’t have the full list yet but games like Borderlands 2 VR, Farpoint and Astro Bot Rescue Mission are confirmed to be taking part.

That’ll help us hold out for another week of no PS5 announcements, probably. Maybe. We’re getting a little impatient here too, don’t worry.

Will you be jumping into the Minecraft PSVR support? Let us know in the comments below!