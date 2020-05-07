Micro Machines-Esque Mini Motor Racing X Steers Onto Oculus Quest & Rift Next Week

Oculus Quest and Rift are about to get themselves some Micro Machines-style action; Mini Motor Racing X steers onto both headsets next week.

The latest VR game from Rush developer Binary Mill — itself a follow-up to a mobile game — first released on PSVR late last year but is now screeching on over to Oculus with support for cross-buy between the two.

Mini Motor Racing X lets players choose their race-style across a range of modes. You can either play from a top-down view, in which toy-sized cars come to life on tiny tracks, or jump into the driver’s seat for a more realistic experience. Well, as realistic as driving miniaturized cars around can be, anyway. Both modes let you steer either with the Touch’s joysticks or by simulating a racing wheel with your motion controllers.

Along with an extensive career mode for solo play, Mini Motor Racing X comes with a bunch of multiplayer options including campaign co-op and, of course, online competitive play. On Rift, you can also play local multiplayer with your friends outside of VR. The trailer for this version above also says that this version has new modes and options, though it’s not clear what they actually are.

There’s also a multiplayer mode called Bumper Ball which, yes, is exactly what it sounds like; a VR take on Rocket League.

Mini Motor Racing X will launch on Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift on Thursday, May 14th. We’ll try and bring you some impressions of the game for then.