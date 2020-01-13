MIT ‘Reality Hack’ XR Hackathon Runs From January 16-20

MIT is hosting an event called the MIT ‘Reality Hack XR Hackathon between the 16th and 20th of January. The event is aimed at bringing people who work, study or are interested in VR and AR, requiring them to collaborate and compete in workshops over a 3-day hackathon, after which their work will be judged at a public expo.

The Hackathon is held every January and “comprises of thought leaders, brand mentors and creators, participants, students, and technology lovers to come together and attend tech workshops, talks, discussions, fireside chats, collaborations, hacking, and more.” The first 3 days of the event are for workshops where the teams produce their work. The final two days comprise of the expo, where their work is judged with the second day of the expo open for public viewing.

The event also ran in 2019, with 400 participants (with 40% representation of women and non-binary genders) who were split into 100 teams and worked with 60 mentors and 25 judges. The hackathon also has some pretty high profile sponsors this year as well, including Microsoft, Nreal, Magic Leap, HTC Vive, HP and more.

For more information on the Hackathon, or to register interest in competing in the event, you can visit the MIT Reality Hack site. If you’re in Massachusetts, you can go and see all the hard work that comes out of the hackathon yourself. The public expo is open on the 20th of January, at the MIT Ray and Maria Stata Center in Cambridge, from 2:00-4:30pm. You can register for a free ticket on Eventbrite.