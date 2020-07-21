MLB VR Viewing App Coming To Oculus Quest

A little MLB VR action is heading Oculus Quest’s way, though not in the way you might expect.

The MLB VR viewing app is due to hit the standalone headset soon. Rather than an interactive game, the app offers a sort of enhanced viewing experience for MLB fans. You can watch games live on a virtual screen from inside, while also being treated to additional statistics and some pretty interesting 3D visualizations of hits as they happen. You will, of course, need an MLB.TV or At Bat Premium subscription to take advantage of all this.

There are some elements that don’t require said subscriptions, though. You can watch older games in their entirety, dating back to the 2015 Regular Season, for example, and there’s also a collection of 360 degree videos that take you behind the scenes of the MLB experience.

Viewing MLB games in VR has been possible for a few years, though this is the first time it’s available on Quest. Sadly this doesn’t include any playable game of its own kind. MLB did release its own game, Home Run Derby, on PC VR headsets a while back, but there’s no sign of that showing up on Quest.

A coming soon page for MLB VR is now listed on the Oculus Quest store, though it doesn’t include a release date. We’d hope it will be launching within the next few weeks, though.

Back in 2017 Intel cut a deal with MLB to broadcast games in VR, starting that June. Perhaps the end of that deal is why we’re only seeing this app emerge on Quest now.