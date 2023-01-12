MLK: Now Is The Time Launches On Quest Today

MLK: Now Is The Time seeks to highlight Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy through a new VR experience available today on Meta Quest 2.

Talking its name directly from part of Dr. King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech, Now Is The Time examines its themes and his impact six decades later. Presented through first-person stories, this new VR experience highlights his continued influence in modern-day protests, including audio clips from the speech throughout. Here’s the full description on the Quest Store:

It’s been sixty years since Dr. Martin Luther King delivered his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech, but the messages from that speech resonate today. “MLK: Now is the Time” is an immersive journey that explores key themes of Dr. King’s speech and highlights systemic inequities that persist in our society. Through first-person stories and interactions, “MLK: Now is the Time” drops you into a thoroughly modern interpretation of a contemporary March on Washington that will inform and inspire a new generation of activists.

“At TIME Studios, we believe immersive storytelling allows us to bring powerful moments in history to new audiences while also illuminating larger societal and global issues,“ confirms Loren Hammonds, Co-Head of Documentary at TIME Studios in a prepared statement. “We are proud to bring the words and message of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to a new generation with this groundbreaking VR experience, created alongside Meta and in collaboration with IPM.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Dr King’s legacy recreated in VR. Back in 2020, the DuSable Museum of African American History in Chicago hosted a separate Martin Luther King Jr. exhibition using an HTC Vive Focus Plus. It formed part of a wider exhibition called ‘The March‘, which joins MLK: Now is the Time for the first time on Quest 2 today as “The March 360“. There’s also I Am A Man, a free PC VR experience that places you inside the Civil Rights Movement in 1968 and conveying the events leading up to Dr. King’s assassination.

MLK: Now is the Time and The March 360 are available now on Meta Quest 2.