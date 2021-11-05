Morels: Homestead Is A Relaxing VR Adventure Coming To Oculus Quest

Relaxing VR adventure, Morels: Homestead, is coming to the Oculus Quest soon.

The game recently popped up in the Coming Soon section of the Oculus Store and is set to arrive on December 7th for $19.99. Developer Abrams Studios describes the game as a “sandbox VR adventure” in which you build your own countryside home. Check out a trailer below.

Morels: Homestead Trailer

Morels starts you off with an open landscape and allows you to build structures, plant crops and hunt for items with a metal detector. You’ll be able to take pictures of surrounding wildlife, forage mushrooms and then sell treasures at a town market. The more you make, the more you can add to your home space. The game has over 60 different types of animals and eight environments.

And that’s about all we have to go on right now. Take note that the store page says the game will have in-app purchases and, based on an image on the game’s website, it looks like that’s for buying new environments to explore.

From the looks of it, Morels is only coming to Oculus Quest, with no PC VR or PSVR version mentioned at this time. Will you be checking the game out? Let us know in the comments below!