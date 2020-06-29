Mortal Blitz: Combat Arena Is A F2P Multiplayer PSVR Shooter

Skonec Entertainment’s Mortal Blitz series lives on; Mortal Blitz: Combat Arena is coming to PSVR soon.

The latest game in the shooter franchise was announced last week during the Bitsummit Gaiden stream. Sony’s Shuhei Yoshida introduced the title, as you can see in the (Japanese) video below. Mortal Blitz: Combat Arena is an online shooter in which up to four players teleport around nodes on a map, trying to shoot each other in the face.

Each point on a map is guarded with shields that will degrade as other players shoot at them. You’ll have to balance getting a great vantage point with maintaining cover. There are, apparently “hundreds” of customization options for weapons and items, ranging from machine guns to rocket launchers and stat-boosters. There will also be a single-player component with missions, but it’s not clear how this will look right now. The game supports both the DualShock 4 and the rifle-shaped Aim controller.

Mortal Blitz: Combat Arena will be free-to-play, with an opening beta launching in August. A full release is planned for September. Keep in mind these dates are only confirmed for Japan right now; it’s not clear if the game will be releasing in the US and Europe, too.

We were first introduced to Mortal Blitz all the way back in 2017 with a ho-hum single-player shooter campaign similar to the Time Crisis series. There have also been two iterations for VR arcades in the east that never made their way over here.

Will you be checking out Mortal Blitz: Combat Arena if and when it releases in these parts? Let us know in the comments below!