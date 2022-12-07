Both Moss Games Are Coming To PSVR 2 At Launch

Moss and Moss: Book 2, the fantasy adventure duology from Polyarc, are both arriving as PSVR 2 launch titles next year.

Previously released on PSVR, the Meta Quest platform and PC VR via Steam, Polyarc’s announcement comes hot off Moss: Book 2 winning Game of the Year at the VR Awards 2022. The studio claims that thanks to PSVR 2‘s improved hardware, both games will see substantial upgrades. That includes new features like “heads and hands” haptic feedback when taking damage and witnessing “world-shaking events,” alongside adaptive trigger support when breaking pots and barrels.

Discussing the work involved in these ports, Polyarc designer Doug Burton released this prepared statement:

“Since learning about and getting our hands on PS VR2 hardware earlier this year, we’ve experimented with its new tech features and perfected ways to increase the immersion players feel in the world of Moss. Along with that, the team was able to pump even more visual detail into every character and environment with more lighting and texture improvements that make the already stunning environments sing even more on the PS VR2.”

The visual improvements don’t stop with lighting and texture updates, either. Polyarc confirmed both Moss games utilize foveated rendering on PSVR 2, plus eye tracking is also supported to highlight interactive objects when viewed and can inform Quill where you’re looking during puzzle solving to provide hints.

Moss and Moss: Book 2 arrive on PSVR 2 on February 22, 2023, and pre-orders are now live for $29.99 each. A bundle with both games is also available for $39.99.