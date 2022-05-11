Moss: Book 2 Climbs April’s PlayStation Store Charts

April’s PlayStation Store charts are in, and Polyarc’s Moss: Book 2 managed to rank in both EU and US lists.

The anticipated sequel, which released at the very end of March, was the fourth best-selling PSVR exclusive game on the store in the US and third in the EU. Though it was able to climb the ranks, Quill’s new adventure couldn’t topple Beat Saber’s epic run at the top spot (which is now nearing its second year of consistently topping the chart), nor Job Simulator which ranked in second on both lists. Batman: Arkham VR also managed to outsell Moss in the US, but came in just behind in the EU.

Moss: Book 2 Hits PSVR Store Charts

Other than that, games like Stride, Swordsman VR and Wanderer fought their way onto this month’s charts, likely helped by recent sales. Mainstays like Superhot VR and Vader Immortal also featured.

We thought Moss: Book 2, meanwhile, was a worthy sequel to the original that offered more of what worked about the first game. It released exclusively on PSVR but will soon be available on other platforms – last month the game was confirmed for Quest 2, releasing sometime this summer.

The rest of the year is looking relatively slim for PSVR releases as we wait for more news on the launch of Sony’s PSVR 2 headset. Current speculation suggests that headset might not launch until 2023. If that’s the case, Beat Saber is likely to enjoy its run at the top spot for the rest of 2022 and then some.