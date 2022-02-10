Here’s Some New Moss: Book II Screenshots

We’ve just been treated to a handful of new screenshots for Polyarc’s Moss: Book II.

The images debuted over on the PlayStation Blog today, and show off three new environments players will explore with Quill in the upcoming sequel.

In the blog, Polyarc Engineering Director Mike Felice explained that the studio wants to make bigger levels with Book II. The above image in particular gives the games a much more vibrant color palette than what we saw in the original, and it looks like the greenhouse we can see in the distances serves as the setting for the following two images.

Felice also shared that environments will be more reactive in the sequel. Long grass will bend when you brush through it for example, and the same will happen when Quill runs through it as well.

That’s about all for now. Last year’s trailer did confirm other snowy environments and hinted at new weapons, while Polyarc promised us it was building a longer experience than the original.

Polyarc still isn’t revealing a release date for Book II beyond the Spring 2022 timeframe we confirmed at the Upload VR Showcase last year. Currently the game’s only scheduled to launch on the original PSVR headset, though the first game started there as a timed exclusive before arriving on Quest and PC VR too. Hopefully Book II follows the same path, and we’d of course welcome a PSVR 2 version, too.

Are you looking forward to Moss: Book II? Let us know in the comments below!