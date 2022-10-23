Moss: Book II Now Available On Steam For PC VR Players

Moss: Book II dropped onto Steam this week with no fanfare.

We found the sequel “satisfying” when it debuted on PSVR earlier this year. The platformer continues the adventure with Quill with its release first on PSVR followed by a launch on Quest 2 in July. The first Moss game from Polyarc released in 2018, but its sequel featured “brilliant new gameplay mechanics that make for some innovative combat encounters, whilst puzzles prove to be a surprise highlight. More impressive, though, are some of the ways the game catches you off-guard with both the story and that series-defining bond you establish with Quill reaching new heights.”

We haven’t tried the PC VR version yet but Moss: Book II on Steam lists support for Valve Index, Vive, and Oculus Rift with tracked motion controllers. Quest owners with a PC can play this version as well via Link. We’ve embedded below our graphics comparison from earlier this year comparing PSVR to Quest 2.

At the time of this writing Moss: Book II is priced $29.99 across all platforms while the original is $19.99.