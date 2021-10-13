Beat Saber, Rec Room, Skyrim Are PSVR’s Most-Played Games

It’s PSVR’s 5th birthday! To celebrate, Sony has revealed the five most played games on the platform.

The five titles aren’t ranked in a particular order. They are: Rec Room, Beat Saber, PlayStation VR Worlds, Skyrim VR and Resident Evil 7. That’s a global listing, while North America includes Firewall: Zero Hour and Japan includes Gran Turismo Sport.

These listings also exclude free PSVR pack-in, The Playroom VR.

PSVR’s Most Played Games Revealed

It’s an interesting mix of titles. Beat Saber’s inclusion won’t surprise anyone – the VR juggernaut has now topped both the US and EU PlayStation Store charts for a solid year. Rec Room, too, makes sense given that it’s a huge free-to-play experience that has only continued to grow over the past few years.

PSVR Worlds, meanwhile has been packed in with many PSVR bundles over the past five years and Skyrim and Resident Evil 7 are two of the biggest titles available on the headset to date. Resident Evil 7, in particular, has surpassed 1 million PSVR users to date. It is perhaps a little surprising not to see other sales titans like Superhot VR and Job Simulator included, though they’re arguably not as replayable as Beat Saber. Of the five games listed, three are ranked in our Best PSVR Games article.

Sony will also be offering three bonus PSVR games on its PlayStation Plus subscription service come November. More details about what those games are will be revealed soon.

2021 might well be PSVR’s swansong year, with more details about a PS5 VR headset expected in 2022. You can keep up with everything we know about a potential PSVR 2 right here.