Mothergunship: Forge Announced For Quest 2, SteamVR

Terrible Posture Games is bringing the over-the-top action of Mothergunship to VR soon.

Mothergunship: Forge is coming to Quest 2 and SteamVR on June 16. It’s an all-new spin-off of the original Mothergunship, a 2018 game that let players craft ridiculous weaponry as they fought off armies of robots. The VR game retains that core premise; you attach connectors to your wrists that can then have gun parts and upgrades stuck on top of them. As you go on runs through the game, you’ll gradually build up monster arsenals on each wrist, like those seen in the trailer below.

The game plays out as a roguelite, so each time you die you’ll restart a run, building up a different set of upgrades and weapons. Between lives, you’ll also be able to upgrade permanent stats. Action, meanwhile, sees players stick to a small-sized platform and dodge attacks in bullet hell style gameplay. Though movement can be physical, there are also smooth locomotion and dash options for those that want them.

We’ve already been hands-on with the game. Whilst it might be initially disheartening to find out that it’s a wave shooter, we ended up having a lot of fun with the pre-release build. There’s a lot of potential in the upgrades system to build some crazy weapons and being in VR gives the game a new dimension. Check out over 10 minutes of gameplay below, though take note that the demo build gave us access to better upgrades faster.

