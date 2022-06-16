Mothergunship: Forge Available Now For Quest 2, SteamVR

Mothergunship: Forge is available for Quest 2 and PC VR headsets via Steam.

The game is a roguelike first-person VR shooter, and all-new spin-off and re-imagining of the 2018 PC title Mothergunship. The basic premise sees you fight off hordes of enemies in wave shooter style, but with the ability to craft ridiculous combinations of weaponry using connectors on your wrists.

The roguelike element means that you’ll reset each time you die, building new and interesting combos of weapons across every run.

When we went hands-on with the game back in March, Jamie came away quite impressed. While initially skeptical of another VR wave shooter, he noted that it was some of the most fun he’s had in that genre and that the VR adaptation isn’t just a tired rehash of the original.

The game appears to have the right mix of variety and structure to pull you through the wave shooter progression. It’s as much a rogue-lite as it is a wave shooter. Every time you enter a room in Mothergunship: Forge you’ll first clear out its enemies, collect a reward and then choose between two or three doors depending on what type of reward you want next. It might be a new gun part, weapon upgrade or currency for the in-run shop. When you die, crystals you’ve collected during your run will stack to afford you more permanent upgrades and help you progress further.

We should have a review out soon so check back with us and you can read our full hands-on from a few months ago here.