Mothergunship: Forge Gets Cozy In New Update Available Now On Quest And PC VR

Mothergunship: Forge’s first major content update has arrived on Quest 2 and SteamVR, adding new weapon parts, a beta co-op campaign and more.

Released in June, Mothergunship: Forge brought us an original VR spin-off to the 2018 flatscreen title Mothergunship. Offering a new roguelike first-person VR shooter, the goal is to fend off large hordes of enemies and get creative with large scale weapons customization. Now, Terrible Posture Games has brought us the free Cozy Update, which includes new enemies, around 20 new gunparts and a new ‘Heart Level’ which includes new enemies and a brand new boss.

If that’s not enough, Terrible Posture added three new gameplay modes as well. For those looking to explore all the different customization options, there’s the brand new, highly-requested Sandbox Mode. Secondly, there’s also Endless Mode, which challenges you to hold out for as long as possible against waves of enemies. Finally, the new co-op mode will let you and one other player run through the entire campaign together, though it’s only available in beta for now.

There’s tons of smaller additions as well: weapon favoriting, new ways to explore your run history, lots of bug fixes, quality of life improvements, and design adjustments. You can find more details here.

We had positive impressions in our Mothergunship: Forge review, praising its translation from a flatscreen game into VR. We considered it a “tried and true VR shooter” and had high praise for its customization options. “Bringing that original hook from the flatscreen game to VR completely revolutionizes how the mechanic works,” we wrote in our review. “You’ll find yourself coming back for runs time and again.”

The Cozy update is available to download right now, available on Meta Quest 2 and PC VR via Steam.

Will you be returning to Mothergunship: Forge? Got a favorite weapon combination you’d like to share? Let us know in the comments below.