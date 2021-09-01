Multiplayer Shooter Alvo Approved For Oculus Store Quest Release, Beta Starts Soon

The developers behind competitive VR shooter Alvo announced that the game has been approved for release on the Oculus Store for Quest, with sign-ups for closed beta tests available now.

The game is a multiplayer-only competitive VR first-person shooter, which released earlier this year for PSVR. In our review, we called it a ‘surprisingly rewarding barebones shooter.’

The developers made the Quest announcement on Reddit, noting that Alvo is now approved for an official store release on Quest and they are looking for beta testers.

Those who are keen to see how Alvo translates from PSVR to Quest might not have to wait long, as the developer says they’re using the upcoming Quest beta to help them “refine gameplay and find bugs.”

A sign up form is now available on the Avlo Discord server in the dev updates channel. The tests will be coordinated from the same server, with app invites sent out through App Lab. The beta is only available for those with a Quest 2 headset, not the original Quest. There’s no word on whether the full release might be a Quest 2 exclusive, joining the upcoming Resident Evil 4 VR release, but we’ve reached out to the developers for comment and will update if we receive a response.

According to the sign-up form, all testers will need to sign a full non-disclosure agreement to participate, ensuring that nothing is shared outside of select channels in the Discord server. It is also still a closed beta, which means signing up does not guarantee access — those who are selected will receive a message from the Discord server moderators.

In a comment on the Reddit post, the developers also confirmed that they plan to implement cross-play between Quest 2 and PSVR. Alvo is also set to release for PC VR on Steam, but there are no updates on a potential date just yet.

You can sign up for the Alvo Quest 2 closed beta now via the game’s Discord server.