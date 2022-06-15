Multiplayer VR Shooter Vail Gets Beta In July

Long in development VR shooter, Vail VR, gets a beta in July.

The beta will go live on July 1, as confirmed during last week’s Upload VR Showcase. You can request access now by heading over to the game’s Steam page. Check out the trailer below.

Vail Beta Release Date Revealed

Vail is a competitive VR shooter that takes its cues from games like Counter-Strike. Two teams go head-to-head in tactical battles with a focus on using motion controls for aiming and reloading. We first tried the game out in 2021 and found a lot of promise in its tight maps and weapon handling, though it will have its work cut out for it if it’s going to make a dent in the competitive shooter scene.

Currently it’s not confirmed exactly what content will feature in the beta, though we’re likely to see all of the additions made during the game’s extensive alpha testing phase. It’s also not clearly exactly how long developer AEXLAB plans to run the beta, nor when we can expect a full release once it’s finished.

As we count down to the beta launch date, here is a quick tour of our current armory! pic.twitter.com/XTEPXZ1ZUY — VAIL VR (@playvailvr) June 10, 2022

Over on Twitter, the developer confirmed that the beta will live around the clock as it’s running (the current alpha is only available on Fridays and Saturdays). You can see what’s currently on offer in the game’s armory social hub in the tweet above. Currently the game’s only set to release on PC, but we’ll keep an eye out for future Quest or PSVR 2 announcements.

Are you going to be checking out the Vail beta? Let us know in the comments below!