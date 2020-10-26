Facebook: Logging Into Multiple Quest Headsets Won’t Get You Banned

Facebook clarified the policy on multiple headsets using the same account simultaneously after the customer support team “provided incorrect information” in an effort to respond promptly.

Screenshots of an Oculus support forum response emerged a few days ago, with a customer service agent indicating that the unification of Facebook and Oculus accounts meant users would “most likely not be able to continue with having two headsets” tied to the same Facebook account.

According to the agent, using two headsets with the same account simultaneously could have led to account suspension, restricting access to one or both of the headsets.

However, Facebook now clarified its position, stating that “in an effort to quickly respond to customer questions, [the agent] provided incorrect information about multiple device ownership.”

Here’s what Facebook had to say in full, taken from this thread:

“In an effort to quickly respond to customer questions, we provided incorrect information about multiple device ownership, so we wanted to clarify a few points: Using the same Facebook account on two or more Oculus headsets simultaneously will NOT get your account “banned.” Having the same account registered to two or more headsets is not against the Facebook Terms of Service. As for the customer’s question about enabling their guest to use their secondary device, we plan to introduce the ability for multiple users to log into the same device using their own Facebook account. The idea is for people to easily share their headset and eligible apps with friends or family while keeping their information separate. We will have more to share on this soon.”

For those who own both an original Oculus Quest and a new Quest 2, this clarification is definitely a relief.

This latest statement from Facebook is one of many since the launch of Oculus Quest 2, which requires a Facebook account to use. Last week, we confirmed that deleting your Facebook account will also delete your Oculus purchases and account information. Meanwhile, a portion of users have been left with ‘paperweights’ after false positives from account verification systems have rendered some new headsets useless.

Despite the account issues, the Quest 2 is selling ‘faster than expected‘ and many developers appear to be reaping the benefits. You can read our full review of the headset here.