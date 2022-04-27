Tokyo Chronos Dev Wants You To Choose Its Next VR Project

MyDearest, developer of the Chronos series, wants you to choose its next VR project.

The Tokyo-based studio this week announced Project: Gathering, an initiative that asks fans to vote on one of three concepts for its next game. Each title is a multiplayer game but the ideas range from camping to a VR MOBA. Those interested will need to share their thoughts over on the developer’s official Discord server. The titles would likely come to Quest 2.

MyDearest has even gone to the effort of making concept trailers for each game. The three projects are as follows.

Code: Camp

This would be a multiplayer adventure game that lets you explore a fantasy world with friends. Activities would include cooking and dragon riding.

Code: Gauntlet

A VR action game in which you play as a ninja with the powers of kinesis. You’d throw objects at opponents in 3 vs 3 battles.

Code: Bell

Similar to Dead by Daylight, this is a 4 v 1 multiplayer game in which teams are hunted by a gruesome executioner.

Casting your vote will secure you access to the winning idea’s closed beta program, and MyDearest also says it’s offering up limited rewards like a Quest 2 for taking part.

MyDearest aims to release the chosen project in 2023 but, currently, the studio is still working on the latest installment in the Chronos series, Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate. That’s due for release sometime this summer.

Which of the three concepts for Project: Gathering would you like to see get made? Let us know in the comments below!