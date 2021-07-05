Altdeus, Tokyo Chronos Dev Raised More Money For More VR Games

Altdeus: Beyond Chronos and Tokyo Chronos developer MyDearest isn’t going anywhere; it’s just raised $8.2 million in a new round of funding.

The funding round was lead by Globis Captial Partners, and brings the Japanese studio’s total funding to around $11.1 million to date. In a press release, the studio noted these funds would be used to expand the studio, start an online community for its fanbase and bring “deeper and richer adventures to gamers” in the future.

In a prepared statement, MyDearest CEO Kento Kishigami said the studio “will serve as the vanguard of Japanese VR game developers making an impact in the global market.”

MyDearest’s two VR games are both unique takes on the visual novel genre for headsets. Tokyo Chronos featured a lengthy story-driven experience when it released in 2019 and the developer followed up a year later with Altdeus, which was set in the game world as the original game but flung far into the future.

We thought Altdeus in particular was a big improvement for the developer’s formula, awarding it 4/5 in our review. “Having added new language options and some much-needed immersion to the core gameplay, I found myself completely immersed in ALTDEUS’ story overall,” we said. “Despite interactivity remaining minimal compared to other VR games, this one comes highly recommended for visual novel fans.” The game got a story expansion recently, but MyDearest is yet to announce its next project.

What do you hope to see MyDearest work on next? Let us know in the comments below!