Myst Is Coming To PC VR Later This Year

Cyan Worlds is bringing classic puzzler Myst to PC VR headsets later this year.

The rebuilt and upgraded version of one of the most important PC games of all time is listed on Steam as releasing in Q3 this year. The new version first released on Quest in late 2020 and it is a great and faithful port of the classic nearly 30 years after its first release. For those who originally journeyed across the mysterious ages of the Myst universe decades ago, visiting it in VR can bring players to tears because they already have rich memories of a place they visited partly in their imagination. Now, with VR powering the experience, transporting to that island and standing on the dock to begin your journey is a far more complete experience.

The title is listed as including support for Valve Index, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift as well as tracked controllers. The new version is also playable in flatscreen mode. The game is such a faithful reimaging of the game you can even look up guides written in the 1990s to help you through your journey. That said, this updated version also adds an option for puzzle randomization, so you can experience the true challenge of Myst before everyone learned how to use a search engine.

The minimum specifications for Myst list at least 8 GB of RAM while the recommended specifications boost that up to 16 GB.

Here’s the trailer for the game that was released when the Quest version was announced: