Myst VR Coming First To Oculus Quest Platform On Dec. 10

Today Facebook announced via an Oculus blog post that Myst VR from Cyan Worlds is officially coming first to the Oculus Quest platform on December 10th, 2020. It’s also coming to PC with VR and upgraded non-VR support at an unspecified date in the future.

We first learned about Myst getting the VR treatment back at the first-annual Facebook Connect in September of this year. It’s exciting, but not necessarily surprising given Cyan’s previous development of Obduction and Firmament, as well as publishing titles like Zed.

Arguably, Myst is the most important PC game of all-time. It ushered in a new era of gaming, legitimized the CD-ROM, and pushed boundaries in bold new directions. In many ways, VR is aiming to do the same thing for video games and technology as a whole, so it’s fitting that Myst would bring it all full-circle with a true made-for-VR adaptation.

The official Facebook blog post explains further:

“Reimagined and built from the ground up for VR, ​Myst​ lets you explore a beautiful island shrouded in mystery and intrigue. With new art, sound, interactions, updated accessibility, and optional puzzle randomization, newcomers and loyal fans alike are in for a treat. Purchase of the game will also include an exclusive Myst-themed Oculus home environment.”

We still don’t have many details on Myst VR other than what’s in the trailer and the blurb included above. At this point we’re still just waiting on a release date or release windows of some kind for Myst on PC with optional VR support.

Myst releases for Quest on December 10th — that’s just one day before Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond. Do you intend on picking up Myst VR? Let us know down in the comments!