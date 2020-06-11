Disney Releases Myth: A Frozen Tale On Oculus Quest

Disney released its Myth: A Frozen Tale VR short on Oculus Quest.

The project based around Frozen 2 is available now for $2.99. You can check out the trailer here:

The project runs just over eight minutes long and is narrated by Evan Rachel Wood with music by Joseph Trapanese. The short features a mixture of hand-drawn and computer generated animation and it is described as a “visual poem where the audience is front and center.”

“Just as you settle in and enjoy a bedtime story with an Arendellian family, the home suddenly shifts around you, as you are transported into an enchanted forest. Things are not as they first appear, as the elemental spirits of air, fire, water and earth make their presence known,” the app’s description explains.

Disney has employed VR in various ways for quite some time — using the technology to visualize physical areas at its resorts, like Cars Land before it was built, and VR is an integral part of filming more recent computer generated films like The Lion King. ILMxLab, of course, also built the Vader Immortal series first for Facebook’s VR headsets and is now working on a new VR game in the Star Wars Universe called Tales From Galaxy’s Edge.

Myth: A Frozen Tale was directed by Jeff Gipson (who also directed Disney’s VR film “Cycles”), and it is the the first VR short from Disney Animation inspired by one of the company’s feature films.

Will you be checking this out on Oculus Quest? Let us know in the comments.