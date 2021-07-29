Fracked Developer nDreams Opens Second Studio For Live VR Games

Fracked and Phantom: Covert Ops developer nDreams is opening a second VR studio dedicated to making “live games for VR.”

The new studio, named nDreams Orbital, is set to operate remotely (the original nDreams team is based in Farnborough, UK), and will be lead by Chris White. White previously worked on games like The Sims Social at EA and most recently joined VR fitness company, FitXR.

All of nDreams’ VR games to date have been single-player adventures of some sort, be it the upcoming PSVR exclusive FPS, Fracked, or even older titles like The Assembly. Live games will be a new avenue for the company, suggesting it’s looking at titles that consistently offer new and fresh content, be it different kinds of in-game events or cosmetic items.

In a prepared statement, White noted that VR still has “so much to discover, especially around experiences that engage players for years.” No other details about Orbital’s first project have been released at this time.

It’s been a busy year for nDreams overall. Alongside next month’s launch of Fracked (which is our current Upload Access spotlight game), the team announced a return to VR publishing with a $2 million fund in February and launched a learning and development initiative named nDreams Academy in April.

Don’t expect to see this new title for a little bit, then, but nDreams is hiring for the studio right now.