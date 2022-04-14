nDreams To Publish VR Manga Adventure, Sushi Ben

The next title to be published by Fracked and Phantom developer nDreams will be gorgeous-looking manga adventure, Sushi Ben VR.

Developed by Big Brane Studios, Sushi Ben VR (which is a working title for now) tasks players with convincing locals to visit their favorite sushi restaurant. To do this, you’ll need to take on a variety of tasks, and your choices on how to interact with NPCs may change the game’s narrative. It boasts a striking animated art style that utilizes 3D manga panels to tell the story. We featured a first look at the game at last summer’s Upload VR Showcase.

Much of the game was even inspired by developer Kane Tyler’s time working at a sushi bar.

nDreams and Big Brane expect to deliver more news on the game “in the coming months” but, previously, the latter noted it was aiming for a release on PC VR and Quest headsets. You can even try a very early demo of the game over on Itch.io but you’ll need an Oculus headset running on PC.

This is nDreams’ second publishing deal after setting up the new arm of its business (although it’s already published other VR games like Bloody Zombies). Its first title, Little Cities, is due to be released on Quest headsets next week. Elsewhere the studio also recently raised another round of investment, at the same time confirming that it’s working on new projects for the upcoming PSVR 2 headset. Earlier this week the team also announced that its VR shooter, Fracked, is coming to PC VR next month.